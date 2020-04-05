Governor names 4th justice to 7-member Iowa Supreme Court

Governor Kim Reynolds has named a fourth justice to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Des Moines attorney Mathew McDermott was her pick for an opening on the state’s highest court. He replaces David Wiggins, who was appointed to the court by Governor Tom Vilsack, Wiggins retired last month.

McDermott grew up in Carroll. He has worked in a Des Moines law firm and was the lead attorney defending Iowa’s new collective bargaining law when public employee unions sued the state.

Governor Reynolds announced McDermott’s appointment late Friday. In a written statement, Reynolds called McDermott an “astute lawyer with deep Iowa roots.”