Pony Express Ride to Camp Sunnyside halted for first time by pandemic

An Easter weekend tradition in Iowa that’s never before been canceled in 50-plus years — won’t happen this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Pony Express Ride to Camp Sunnyside near Ankeny typically involves some 300 riders on horseback coming from all corners of the state. Marlene Scarlett of Maxwell, the organization’s secretary, says just because there’s no ride doesn’t mean there’s no need to help people with disabilities.

“You can get on our website, which is PonyExpressRidersofIowa.org,” Scarlett says. “There are several pages on there and you can explore what we’re all about. There’s also a way to donate and you can send funds in directly to Pony Express Riders of Iowa.”

The first benefit ride for Easter Seals of Iowa was held in 1968 and has since raised nearly $11 million for the charity. Located on 88 acres, Camp Sunnyside was designed, built and is staffed to meet the recreational needs of campers, both children and adults, with all types of disabilities.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)