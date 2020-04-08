Man attempts escape from eastern Iowa jail

An Ottumwa man’s attempt to escape a jail on Friday after his arrest was unsuccessful and now he faces additional charges.

Forty-three-year-old Joe Bakalar was being booked in the Wapello County Jail for trespassing and criminal mischief. Court records say Bakalar followed an officer through a door into the sally port, a garage area where inmates are loaded and unloaded. Bakalar shoved then attempted to assault the officer but was subdued by other authorities. Bakalar was taken to the holding area and placed in a cell.

He’s been charged with escape and interference with official acts.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)