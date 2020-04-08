Two Iowa nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks named

State public health officials have revealed the names of nursing homes in Tama and Washington Counties where there are confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks. They are the McCreedy Home in Washington, Iowa and Premier Estates in Toledo.

Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said late Tuesday morning that no other Iowa nursing home has reached the point at which her agency would declare the a home is having an outbreak.

“We have asked all long term care facilities in the state to let us know if they have two or more residents or staff that are experiencing signs of respiratory illness,” Reisetter said during the governor’s daily news conference.

Last week, state officials revealed Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids was the site of an outbreak.