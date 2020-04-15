Facility in Wilton is 7th Iowa nursing home with COVID-19 outbreak

State officials say a seventh Iowa nursing home is site of an outbreak of COVID-19. Governor Kim Reynolds identified it this morning as the Wilton Retirement Community in Muscatine County.

“More than 10% of Iowa’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases and 49% of our deaths are related to long term care outbreaks,” Reynolds said.

According to federal records, the home has 34 beds and is run by a non-profit. The governor announced the recent deaths of four elderly Iowans in Allamakee, Clayton, Johnson and Polk Counties were linked to COVID-19. Fifty-three Iowans have died of the virus since March. Testing has identified nearly 2000 cases in the state.