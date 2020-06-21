Woman in Bedford stabbed to death, suspect in custody

KCCI Television is reporting a southwest Iowa man has been accused of stabbing his mother to death this weekend.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, local authorities got a 911 call from the Skylark Motel in Bedford at around 11 o’clock Saturday night, reporting a death. Taylor County Deputies who responded found 62-year-old Penny Sue Godfirnon of Bedford had been assaulted with a knife.

Thirty-two-year-old Christian Andrew Lee of Bedford was arrested and faces a first degree murder charge. KCCI reports Lee is Godfirnon’s son. He is listed on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.