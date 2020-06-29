Eagle Grove man rescued from Des Moines River

A Wright County Man was rescued from the Des Moines River Sunday Sunday Evening.

Twenty-one-year-old Latrell Word of Eagle Grove was pulled under by strong river currents and two men tried to rescue him.

A Fort Dodge man, his wife and uncle were camping in the area and saw the events transpire, leading the Uncle to call 911. The man and his wife rode their bikes to the bank of the river to assist in the rescue efforts, helping pull Word to the bank.

Humboldt Fire/Rescue and EMS workers arrived quickly after being dispatched around 6:30 p.m. and were able to bring Word to shore. He was then taken by ambulance to Unity Point Fort Dodge, emergency personnel said during the transport Word was somewhat responsive.

(By Rob Jones KVFD, Fort Dodge)