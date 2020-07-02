Clay County Fair cancels for this year

The Clay County Fair in northwest Iowa is joining the list of casualties from coronavirus.

The Clay County Fair Association says the decision was made amid concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After weeks of looking at various options, the fair decided it could not protect the health and safety of fairgoers, staff, and volunteers. Despite the postponement of the fair, 4-H/FFA livestock competitions will be held this fall.

The 2021 Clay County Fair will be held on September 11th through the 19th.

(By Matt McWilliams, KICD, Spencer)