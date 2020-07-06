Grassley encourages Iowans to wear a face mask when they’re not at home

Senator Chuck Grassley plans to attend events in 29 different Iowa counties over the next two weeks — and he’ll be wearing a face covering everywhere he goes and encouraging others to do the same.

“To make sure everyone stays healthy and safe, we’ll be following CDC and Iowa state public health guidelines,” Grassley said this morning, “including social distancing and wearing masks at all these meetings.”

A crowd booed Muscatine’s mayor yesterday and called her a tyrant when she mandated face coverings be worn in public places in Muscatine. Grassley has recently been tweeting about the importance of wearing a face mask in the nation’s capitol.

“If you’ve followed me in my 40 years of politics in the Senate, you probably have heard me say: ‘Well, if there are no known negatives, you ought to do it.’ Now, that would deal with political and governmental things,” Grassley said during a conference call with Iowa reporters, “but the same principle can apply to wearing a face mask.”

Grassley is encouraging all Iowans to wear a mask or face covering when they’re not at home.

“I have a responsibility as a citizen not to infect somebody else, so if wearing a face mask might not protect me, but it’s going to protect somebody else, I ought to be doing it,” Grassley said.

Grassley has posted a picture of himself on Instagram wearing a purple face mask with the University of Northern Iowa emblem on it.

“I don’t know of any negatives except it looks awful on people and I’d rather see their face than see a mask, but we’re in a whole different environment now and I want to do my share,” Grassley said. “…A US Senator…we don’t often get a chance to set a good example. This is one example we can set.”

Grassley tweeted last week that “wearing a mask shows u are thinking about others & sacrificing for your neighbors+loved ones.”