Corn and soybean crops continue making progress

The development of the corn and soybean crops continues to be ahead of past years.

The U.S.D.A. crop report says 35% of the corn is at or beyond the silking stage of development– which is eight days ahead of last year and two days ahead of the five-year average.

The report says 58% of the soybeans are blooming, which is two weeks ahead of last year and two days ahead of the five-year average. Around ten percent of the beans have set pods, which is also two weeks ahead of last year.

Both the corn and bean crops each are rated 83% in good to excellent condition.