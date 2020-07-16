Unemployment claims up in the last week

The number of new and continuing unemployment claims both increased in the last week.

Iowa Workforce Development says the first-time claims for unemployment hit 11,125 in the last week. That’s up by 1,195 and came after the U.S. Labor Department adjusted the previously reported number for the prior week down by 741.

The number of continuing claims was up by 2,820. And that comes after the Labor Department adjusted the claims for the previous week done by 926.

Manufacturing had the most new unemployment claims filed last week at 4,471.