Lawsuit alleges coronavirus price gouging by Orange City woman

The Attorney General has filed a second lawsuit alleging price-gouging law during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney General Tom Miller accuses Brenda Kay Noteboom of Orange City of selling more than 320 items on eBay at excessive prices for a two-week period in mid to late March 2020. The items included toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting and sanitizing products and other items.

The Attorney General’s office says Noteboom made more than $5,500 from the sales. Brenda Noteboom is the sister of Michael Evan Noteboom, who was sued by Miller on April 26th for allegedly charging excessive prices on more than 250 items.

Michael Noteboom denies that he violated the price-gouging law.