Guilty plea made in connection with fraud at Des Moines Metro Waste Authority

The former executive director of the Des Moines Metro Waste Authority has pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud after investigators say he improperly collected at least $1.8 million.

A special investigation released by the state auditor in December indicated Jeff Dworek created a shell company, submitted fake invoices to the Des Moines area’s Metro Waste Authority and collected the checks himself. He was also accused of signing off on improper payments to a company controlled by an associate.

The Des Moines Register was first to report that a federal judge has accepted Jeff Dworek’s guilty plea. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for November.