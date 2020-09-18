All 4 GOP congressional candidates to speak to IFRW

The Republican candidates in Iowa’s four congressional districts will speak Saturday at the Iowa Federation of Republican Women convention in Jefferson. Barbara Hames-Bryant of Cedar Rapids is the group’s president.

“I think visiting with the politicians, the candidates in person will give people confidence that our political system isn’t broken, but we all need to participate and that’s what we’re going to do,” IFRW president Barbara Hames-Bryant said.

Joni Ernst, the Republican seeking reelection to a second term in the U.S. Senate, will speak at the event, but via a live video connection. Advance registration is required and you must be a Republican voter to attend in person at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson or to watch speakers online.

(By Chantelle Grove, KCIM, Carroll)