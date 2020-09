The victim in a weekend shooting in Fort Dodge has died.

Eighteen-year-old Jlynn Beason has died from injuries she suffered after being shot shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. Subsequently, 18-year-old Fort Dodge resident Denharrio K. Lewil has been charged with first-degree murder after originally being charged with attempted murder.

Police say that Lewil shot Beason on South 14th Street in Fort Dodge, while she was sitting in a vehicle.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)