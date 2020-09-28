Judge upholds new verification process for absentee ballot requests

A judge has refused to temporarily suspend the new state law that dictates how county auditors address mistakes or missing information on absentee ballot request forms.

The law Republicans passed this spring says county auditors may no longer use voter registration records to fill in missing information or correct mistakes on the forms used to request an absentee ballot. County election officials must contact the voter by phone or send them a letter to get the correct information.

The League of United Latino Citizens and a group affiliates with Senate Democrats had sued, arguing the new law means incomplete absentee ballot request forms won’t be processed in time. County auditors say many voters do not know their ID number and leave that line on the form blank, but properly supply their address and other identifying information.

Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate says the new law ensures there’s proper identification of voters who cast an absentee ballot, just as voter ID is required for Election Day voting.