Minnesota woman killed in accident near Remsen

Plymouth County authorities are now releasing the name of the person who died in a two-car crash near Remsen on Wednesday afternoon.

Killed during that accident was 68-year-old Israel Verategui of Worthington, Minnesota. Verategui was heading north on Highway 140 driving a 2003 Dodge Intrepid when he failed to yield to the Highway 3 traffic. Thirty-four-year old Jose Everado Cutino Ramirez, also of Worthington, Minnesota, was a passenger with Verategui but sustained only minor injuries.

The other vehicle was a 2000 Chevy Venture van heading eastbound on Highway 3 and being driven by 69-year-old Jerry Ashenfelter of Le Mars. Ashenfelter sustained minor injuries from the traffic accident. Both vehicles were listed as a total loss.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)