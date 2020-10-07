Iowa hospitals treating 444 Covid patients, an all-time high

The state’s coronavirus website shows 444 patients were being treated for Covid-19 in an Iowa hospital on Tuesday, a one-day record number for the state.

Governor Kim Reynolds indicates hospitals in northwest Iowa are seeing the largest increases in admissions. “This is disappointing news and sadly it’s what can happen when we are experiencing community spread,” Reynolds said late this morning during a news conference.

The governor said those who are “most vulnerable” are the most seriously ill.

“In the last 14 days, 72% of all those hospitalized are over the age of 60,” she said, “and 68% have preexisting health conditions.”

Seven months into the pandemic, Reynolds said medical professionals have more experience dealing with the virus and there are new medications.

“Even though the number of Iowans hospitalized is the highest it’s been, we have not approached the peak of hospital capacity,” Reynolds said.

The governor’s staff spoke with hospital administrators Tuesday to discuss the spike in Covid-related admissions.

“They assured us that they’re able to manage the capacity,” Reynolds said, “and they have the resources they need and, most importantly, that they’re prepared.”

Ninety-seven Covid patients were admitted to Iowa hospitals on Tuesday and the state’s coronavirus website indicates 104 patients were being treated in an intensive care unit. Forty-two of them are on a ventilator.