U.S. Education Secretary tours Iowa apprenticeship programs

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is making stops in Pella and Sioux Center today. This morning, DeVos toured Vermeer Manufacturing’s apprenticeship program which trains people to work as painters and welders and to operate machinery in the plant.

“I know that in Iowa, workforce development continues to be a big opportunity and a big challenge,” DeVos said.

Governor Kim Reynolds has set a goal for 2025 of having at least 70% of working-age Iowans hold some sort of professional certification or a college degree.

“We’re at 60% right now,” Reynolds said, “but we’re looking at the data for 2020 and it looks like we could see potentially a 5-6%

increase, so we’re really making great gains.”

Devos is touring one of Dordt University’s two-year apprenticeship programs this afternoon. She’ll also speak at a roundtable with educators and business leaders from the Sioux Center area. DeVos is the third Trump Administration cabinet secretary to visit Iowa in the past week.

