Former teller admits to stealing from Denison credit union

A Denison woman has admitted to stealing from the credit union where she worked.

Fifty-three-year-old Brenda Jensen pleaded guilty in federal court in Sioux City to embezzling nearly $1.5 million over several years. Jensen admitted in her plea agreement that from at least May 2012 to March 2018, she embezzled money from Consumer Credit Union in Denison while working there as the head teller.

The credit union served Crawford, Carrol, Shelby, Ida, Monona, Sac, and Harrison counties. Jensen concealed the embezzlement by creating fake deposits into her personal accounts. The credit union’s cash loss caused it to be insolvent and forced a merger with SAC Federal Credit Union. Jensen remains free on bond pending a sentencing date.

Jensen faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a one million dollar fine.