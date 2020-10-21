Ottumwa man, arrested Thursday and again Friday, faces several felonies

An Ottumwa man has been charged with multiple felonies after getting arrested on two consecutive days last week.

Police pulled over 46-year-old Gerardo Victoria shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday, October 15. Victoria allegedly displayed erratic behavior and admitted to using methamphetamine the previous day. Victoria was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated. Authorities say they found over 240 grams of methamphetamine on Victoria and in his vehicle.

Court records say around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, October 16, Victoria got into a fight with several people at a house in Ottumwa. Police say Victoria punched a man in the mouth and during the fracas, a loaded gun fell out of Victoria’s pocket. Victoria was convicted of a felony in July 2020 and therefore forbidden by law to carry a firearm.

Victoria was arrested again and charged with assault while participating in a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. Victoria also was charged with operating while intoxicated, carrying weapons, and assault causing bodily injury.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)