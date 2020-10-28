Dordt shifting to online classes after Thanksgiving break

Dordt University in Sioux Center has changed its plans for the fall semester. Face-to-face, in-person classes will end Tuesday, November 24.

Classes will resume online Monday, November 30, with finals taking place online between December 8 and December 11. Dordt University’s president says leaving campus and traveling over Thanksgiving break increases the likelihood that students and employees will come in contact with Covid-19 and, with only two weeks left in the semester, returning to campus also increases the risk students will need to isolate during one of the busiest, most stressful time in their semester. He says this is the safest course of action for the students and the community’s well-being.

The first day of classes for the spring semester will be Thursday, January 14, then in late January, Dordt University officials will announce their plans to spring break and Easter. Commencement will be held Friday, May 7.

(By Mark Buss, KSOU, Sioux Center)