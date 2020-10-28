Record 596 Covid patients hospitalized in Iowa

The state’s coronavirus tracking website shows nearly 600 Covid patients are being treated in Iowa hospitals, a patient count that’s 31% higher than when hospitalizations spiked the spring.

The State of Iowa has set a record 11 times this month for Covid hospitalizations. Tuesday night’s 596 patient count is the highest it’s been this month and 34% higher than it was on October 1.

The state’s website lists another 1814 cases of Covid have been confirmed by recent test results and there are outbreaks at 71 Iowa nursing homes. The state website indicates 2078 nursing home residents currently have the virus.

Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, has canceled campaign events for today after learning her campaign staff came into contact with a person who’s tested positive for Covid. A campaign spokesman says Greenfield is regularly tested, will be tested again and will return to the campaign trail when it’s safe to do so.