DNR offering video series with information for hunters

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is offering a new online resource for beginning and experienced hunters.

The series of “Let’s Go Hunting” videos is a clearinghouse of information for hunters, thanks to a partnership with Iowa Safari Club International and several other organizations. DNR hunter education coordinator Megan Wisecup says you can access the videos for free.

“It’s definitely perfect timing with the way things are going right now this year,” Wisecup says. “We are excited to get this resource launched and out into folks’ hands.” The series will feature 23 different videos on several hunting aspects such as location, how to call animals, types of weaponry, and more.

“The overall goal of our project is to create some resources out there that folks can navigate on their own time and from the comfort of their own home,” Wisecup says. “It’s really that next step after you get done with hunter education.” The videos can be a welcome plus for new hunters as well as seasoned veterans.

“I think it will be a great addition and also a great refresher,” she says. “Even a lot of our own staff and officers enjoy having this as a refresher before going into the season.” To check out the video series and find other resources to expand your hunting knowledge or even your first hunting experience, visit: www.iowadnr.gov/learntohunt.

(By Austin McNorton, KMA, Shenandoah)