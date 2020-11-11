Miller-Meeks now leads Hart by 47 votes

The updated count in Iowa’s second congressional district race shows Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican, now leads Democrat Rita Hart by 47 votes. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says there could be more adjustments.

“We’re all pretty good at observing what’s going on and how the counts are moving and I’m sure that the media will report who’s in the lead,” Pate says,”but as for certifying and declaring, it’ll not until November 30.”

Pate has ordered Lucas County to run all their ballots through a machine and do a hand count of a precinct in Russell. That’s the precinct where results were not included in last week’s Lucas County vote count.

With about four dozen votes separating the two candidates in the second district race, it’s likely one or both campaigns will seek recounts by Friday’s deadline. If votes are recounted, counties will have to cover the cost. That’s because the margin between the two candidates is less than one percent. Taxpayers cover the costs of recounts in Iowa when a race is that close.