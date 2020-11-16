Governor Reynolds to deliver nighttime address to Iowans

Governor Kim Reynolds intends to deliver a special statewide address to Iowans tonight, “to announce new steps to fight the virus,” according to an advisory from her office.

Iowa governors deliver an inaugural address and, every January, Iowa governors give a formal speech to legislators, but this is the first time in modern history an Iowa governor has scheduled a night-time address to the state. Governor Reynolds will be speaking as Iowa hospitals report Covid caseloads have tripled in the past month and the death toll from the virus approaches two-thousand Iowans.

The governor’s speech is to begin at 6:05 p.m. and last about 10 minutes, according to an advisory from her office. It will originate from Iowa PBS and be broadcast on many of the state’s radio stations.