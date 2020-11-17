Iowan who heads national conservation group pens letter to Joe Biden

An Iowa farmer who’s president of the National Association of Conservation Districts is sending a letter to President-elect Joe Biden outlining the importance of conservation programs to all Americans.

Tim Palmer, who farms in Madison County near Truro, says he’s highlighting the role farmers play in protecting the environment and he encourages the incoming president to enhance his commitment to conservation.

“He is wanting to make sure that we continue our work that’s been started in the last few years concerning carbon sequestration, being able to utilize soil practices that will help our environment, our water quality, our flooding frequencies and ground re-charge.”

Palmer says his letter tells Biden it’s critical to keep Natural Resources Conservation Service technicians working with producers to help with conservation practices.

“Every inch of ground has some oversight through a local working and peer group, such as the conservation districts,” Palmer says. “It’s important for our leaders to know, it’s not just ag-based, it’s practices that benefit and effect all Americans.”

Palmer says association members are looking forward to the writing of the next Farm Bill to include more conservation practices.

“Regardless of the administration and who’s in charge,” he says, “we’re going to promote the same non-partisan policies that we have for decades that we continue our good work and continue to provide access to programming for those who need it and make sure that we have outreach that effects everyone.”

Palmer says in the letter to the president-elect it’s vital for any incoming administration to recognize the trusted conservation delivery model to best address the nation’s natural resource concerns on public and private lands.

(By Jerry Oster, WNAX, Yankton)