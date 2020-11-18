Number of Covid cases in Iowa prisons dropped in past week

State officials say coronavirus outbreaks at three of the state’s prisons appear to be subsiding.

A week ago, more than 1100 inmates at state prisons in Anamosa, Clarinda and Rockwell City had tested positive for the virus. Two inmates — one from Clarinda, the other from Anamosa — died of complications related to Covid.

The Iowa Department of Corrections’ website currently shows just under 500 inmates at the three prisons still have the virus. At one point, 60 percent of the inmates in Anamosa tested positive for Covid..