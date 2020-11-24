10th inmate dies after getting Covid in Iowa prison system

A fifth inmate from the Anamosa State Penitentiary has died after contracting Covid during an outbreak at the prison.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, 68-year-old Frederick William Lewis died in a hospital of complications related to Covid and other preexisting medical conditions. Lewis was sentenced to two terms of life in prison in 1997. He had been convicted of kidnapping a woman from a Dubuque mall, assaulting and stabbing her, then driving her back to the mall parking lot, where he left her in the trunk of her own car.

Lewis is the 10th inmate to die after contracting Covid inside the state’s prison system.