This weekend’s ISU graduates get a special ‘CY-lebration’ box of mementoes

More than 2,100 students will be graduating from Iowa State University this weekend and each of them will be given what’s being called a Graduation CY-lebration Box.

Since the commencement ceremonies and convocations will all be virtual due to the pandemic, university registrar Jennifer Suchan says the boxes are a tradition that started with ISU’s spring graduation and will be repeated now in the fall.

“Some of the items we are going to have in the box include the souvenir cardinal-and-gold tassel, their diploma cover or diploma tube as well as the commencement program,” Suchan says. “They’re getting a six-month free membership to the alumni association, as well as an Iowa State lapel pin.”

The boxes will also include an “I-State” window sticker, a musical greeting card from ISU President Wendy Wintersteen that plays “Pomp and Circumstance,” and other thoughtful treats.

“We want to be able to bring a bit of the ceremony to the students,” she says, “and really give them those mementos that they typically would walk away with that are just such an iconic part of a commencement experience for these students.”

Students are being asked to stop by the registrar’s office prior to graduation weekend to pick up their CY-lebration box — or if the student can’t be in Ames in person, the boxes will be mailed to them. For those who come in person, Suchan says students really appreciate the extra effort on behalf of the institution to make a personal connection.

“They’re just absolutely thrilled when they’re able to pick up their honor cords and their box,” Suchan says. “They open the commencement program and quickly flip it open and start looking for their name. It’s just a nice opportunity for the team just to be able to congratulate them on this momentous event in their life.”

ISU will be honoring the 2,171 graduates in two commencement videos that will be available for viewing at 10 a.m. Saturday on the virtual graduation website: https://virtual.graduation.iastate.edu/fall2020