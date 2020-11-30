Agency website shows Clarinda prison staffer died ‘with Covid’

The Iowa Department of Corrections website shows a second prison staffers has died “with Covid.”

November 28 is the date listed for the death of a staffer who worked at the Clarinda Correctional Facility and contracted Covid. State prison officials have issued news released to announce the recent Covid-related deaths of prison inmates, but the department is releasing no additional information about the staffer who died, just the brief notation on the agency’s website listing Covid cases in the prison system.

Ten inmates in the state’s prisons have died of Covid-related complications. Nearly 200 inmates in the state prison system have active infections after testing positive for the virus and 61 prison staffers are listed as positive and not yet recovered from Covid.

A staffer at the women’s prison in Mitchellville died with Covid November 16, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections website.