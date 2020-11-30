Eastern Iowa shopping mall reopens following shootings

Gunfire sent Davenport shoppers scattering on the busiest holiday shopping weekend of the year.

Davenport police say two groups of people were arguing just before noon Sunday at NorthPark Mall when one person pulled a gun and fired at least two shots.

No one was reported hit and everyone involved and nearby fled.

Police and Scott County Sheriff’s deputies responded, shut down a section of the mall and found multiple shell casings.

No arrests were made and NorthPark, once the largest mall in Iowa, has fully reopened.