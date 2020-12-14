Hawkeyes sweep weekly basketball player of the week awards

University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark swept the Big Ten Women’s Player and Freshman basketball player of the Week awards for the second consecutive week.

Clark is the first Big Ten freshman to win both awards, twice, in a season since Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard.

The West Des Moines Dowling graduate averaged 34.5 points, seven rebounds, five assists, 1.5 steals, and a block against Iowa State and Michigan State. Clark leads the Big Ten and ranks second nationally in scoring at 29.8 points per game. She also leads the conference in field goals attempted (107), total points (149), field goals made (52), and total assists (32).

Hawkeye men’s basketball All-American Luka Garza has been recognized by the Big Ten Conference, sharing Big Ten Player of the Week honors with Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois.

Garza averaged 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in leading the Hawkeyes to victories over No. 16 North Carolina (93-80), instate rival Iowa State (105-77), and Northern Illinois (106-53). The native of Washington, D.C., made 61 percent (27-of-4) of his field goal attempts, including a blistering 72.7 percent from 3-point range (8-of-11). His 29.2 scoring average through six games is

tops among Division I players.

Garza has earned four Big Ten Player of the Week honors in his career (Dec. 9, 2019; Jan. 20, 2020; Nov. 30, 2020; Dec. 14, 2020). Iowa will challenge top-ranked Gonzaga on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 11 a.m. (CT) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Clark and the Hawkeye women head to Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, for a matchup with the Buckeyes. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. (CT) on BTN Plus.