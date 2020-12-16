Iowa’s Nixon is B1G Defensive Player of the Year

Iowa junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has been named the Big Ten Conference Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year. The announcement was made by the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday.

Nixon becomes the first ever Hawkeye to earn defensive player of the year and defensive lineman of the year in the Big Ten in the same season. Iowa’s last Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year was Josey Jewell in 2017. Mitch King (2008) was the last Hawkeye to win Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Nixon leads the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 13.5 and tied with fellow Hawkeye Chauncey Golston for the conference lead in sacks with 5.5.

Iowa’s game against Michigan on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Michigan football program. The Hawkeyes will learn their postseason bowl destination on Sunday, Dec. 20.