Stepped up security at Iowa Capitol amid safety concerns

Local, state, and federal law enforcement officials say they are monitoring potential threats in Iowa leading up to inauguration day. Following the violence at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitols.

“Currently we are not seeing any concrete threats that would cause us any grave concerns,” said Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said. “However, we always prepare for the worst and expect the best.”

More officers are patrolling the statehouse as a precaution.

“We’ve increased both our uniform and non-uniform presence up at the capitol,” he said. “Additionally, the Iowa Department of Public Safety has a division of intelligence and so we have a fleet of analysts that are constantly examining social media, are working with federal and local partners.”

The FBI’s Omaha field office is asking those with information about potential violence at upcoming protests or events to call 402-493-8688.

(By Iowa Public Radio’s Kate Payne)