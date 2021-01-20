Webster City woman given suspended sentence on chamber theft plea

A former administrative assistant at the Webster City Area Chamber of Commerce was given a suspended prison sentence Tuesday in Hamilton County District Court on a charge of first-degree theft.

Forty-one-year-old Leah Mulholland of Webster City entered a guilty plea on December 4th, 2020 on the charge of theft. Three other charges against Mulholland including ongoing criminal conduct-influence enterprise, forgery and unauthorized use of credit cards over $1,500 and under $10,000 were all dismissed by the court.

Mulholland was arrested last February following an investigation by Webster City Police related to more than $239,586.23 in improper disbursements from the Webster City Chamber of Commerce where she served as an administrative assistant for a five-year period.

It was in June of 2019 that the Webster City Police requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigate this matter at the Webster City Chamber of Commerce.

