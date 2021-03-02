In-person graduation events planned at Iowa’s three state universities

As the pandemic loosens its grip, Iowa’s three public universities are unveiling ways to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this spring.

News releases from both Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa tell how they’re developing plans for modified commencement ceremonies.

UNI says graduates will be allowed to bring a limited number of guests, and ceremonies will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend in person.

Iowa State and UNI say all graduates and guests will be required to wear masks and be distanced, and some events may limit the number of people who can attend.

The University of Iowa is still working out the details of its plan, but does plan to offer an “in-person option” for commencement.

They warn, plans may change depending on COVID-19.