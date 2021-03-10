Reporter aquitted of charges in arrest at protest

A jury has acquitted Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri of charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts at a protest at a Des Moines Mall on May 31st of last year.

Sahouri’s then-boyfriend, Spenser Robnett, was also found not guilty of the same two charges.

Prosecutor Bradley Kincade told jurors during closing arguments that the two failed to follow an order to disperse.

Defense attorney Nicholas Klinefeldt said in his closing that “You cannot refuse to obey what you did not hear.” Klinefeldt says Sahouri was doing her job as a reporter and covering the event before being pepper-sprayed and arrested.

(Photo from Drake University Law Legal Clinic online feed)