State puts J&J vaccine use on hold during federal review

The Iowa Department of Public Health is putting a hold on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The move by the state health department comes after the Centers for Disease Control and the FDA announced they are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in people who received the J&J vaccine.

Federal officials say the adverse events appear to be extremely rare. The CDC and FDA plan to provide additional information later today. Iowa has used part of its allocations of the one-dose J&J vaccine for college students in an effort to get them vaccinated before the end of the semester.

The University of Northern Iowa announced it will not hold its vaccine clinic today.

The information from the Cedar Falls School says today was the only day this week that the J&J vaccine was scheduled to be used, and no J&J vaccines have been administered. UNI students, faculty, and staff who registered for the remaining days this week will receive the Pfizer vaccine

Governor Kim Reynolds and her husband got Johnson and Johnson shots on live TV on March 3rd. A spokesman for the governor says both got a minor headache and some minor aches after the shot, but those symptoms went away within 24 hours.