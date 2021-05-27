Congresswoman Hinson says COVID investigation is important

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she is glad to see the administration call for an investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

“I am excited to hear that we are moving forward to hear what the origin of the virus is,” Hinson says. “It destroyed our economy, it killed millions of people around the world. And we are going to feel the impact of this pandemic for years to come, and so I do think we need to get to the bottom of it.”

President Donald Trump had said the virus came from a lab in Wuhan, China, but that was dismissed. The investigation is now going to look into that possibility.

“It’s unfortunate that it has taken this long to start asking those questions. I think there probably were some politics involved in why the narrative was what it was,” Hinson says.

She made her comment on her weekly call with reporters.