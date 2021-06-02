Iowa House Minority Leader Todd Prichard stepping down

The Democratic leader in the Iowa House is stepping down and a new House Minority Leader will be chosen on June 14.

House Democrats selected State Representative Todd Prichard of Charles City as their leader after the 2018 election and then again after the 2020 election. In a written statement, Prichard said it has been a great honor to serve in the role for the last three years, but after conversations with his family, he’s decided to step aside and let his Democratic colleagues select a new leader.

Republicans hold a 59-seat majority in the Iowa House. Democrats occupy the remain 41 seats.

Prichard, who was elected to a fifth term in the House in 2020, said he would serve out his current term, but Prichard did not indicate whether he will seek reelection in 2022. Prichard is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves and an attorney. He briefly ran for governor four years ago.