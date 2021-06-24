Former Drake standout Becca Hittner joins Bulldog coaching staff

Drake University women’s basketball coach Allison Pohlman, announced the final addition to her coaching staff as former Drake standout Becca Hittner will serve as the program’s graduate assistant.

The addition of Hittner completes Pohlman’s coaching staff. Assistant coach Nicci Hays Fort and director of basketball operations Cortni Rush remained on staff along with the hires of assistant coaches Kayla Karius and Whitney Moia.

Hittner, an Urbandale, Iowa native, returns to her alma mater after playing one season of professional basketball in Spain’s LF Endesa. She is one of the most decorated Drake women’s basketball student-athletes on the basketball court and in the classroom. Hittner was a two-time honorable mention all-American, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American in the classroom, three-time MVC Jackie Stiles Player of the Year award winner and her name is found all over the Drake and MVC record books, including points, three-pointers made, three-point percentage and scoring average.

“Becca has lived Drake women’s basketball as a student-athlete, a top performer in the MVC and most recently playing professionally overseas,” Pohlman said. “It’s a great feeling to bring her back and know she will be great for our student-athletes as part of our staff. She is among one of the best to wear a Drake uniform and to have her insight, success and experience to reflect upon as our graduate assistant is really exciting!”