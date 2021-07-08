Ankeny man charged after rifle found in his hotel room overlooking Chicago’s lakefront

An Ankeny man arrested after cleaning staff saw guns and ammunition in his hotel room in downtown Chicago proposed to the woman who picked him up from jail.

Thirty-two-year-old Keegan Casteel has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A hotel employee called police on the 4th of July after seeing a rifle and a semi-automatic pistol on the window sill of Casteel’s room. The 12th floor window overlooks Chicago’s popular Navy pier on Lake Michigan.

Casteel was released after posting bond and video broadcast by Chicago TV station WLS shows Casteel, who was wearing a Kum N Go t-shirt, kneeling and making what appears to be a proposal to the woman who picked him up. The couple did not speak to reporters and drove away.