Sentencing judge describes Waterloo man as violent, dangerous

A Waterloo man described by the judge as a “very dangerous person” has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Trenton Sliekers pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Slickers admits shooting six bullets into a house occupied by children and adults. One of the bullets lodged in a couch cushion. Before sentencing, the federal judge cited Slickers’ previous convictions and called him a “violent man” who’s likely to commit more crimes in the future.

Online records indicate Slickers has about a dozen convictions in state court over the past decade, the most recent for intimidation with a dangerous weapon.