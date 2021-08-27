Iowa part of 12-state human trafficking operation

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says several law enforcement agencies in Iowa were involved in a 12-state human trafficking operation.

DPS says Operation United Front involved simultaneous state human trafficking operations throughout the day on Thursday and into early this (Friday) morning.

The report says Iowa officers executed 10 search warrants, identified five businesses involved in sex trafficking, made 11 arrests, and seized a large quantity of cash. The operation was coordinated by Missouri and also included officers from Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin