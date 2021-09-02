Man found dead near Ottumwa water park

A body was discovered near a southeast Iowa water park Wednesday afternoon.

Marvin Hertz of Des Moines says he was taking a break from his job as a non-emergency medical transporter and walking around the lagoon next to the Beach Ottumwa at 12:30 when he saw what he thought was a person in the water on the opposite side.

When Hertz got closer, he saw a dead white male face down in the water near the bank. Lieutenant Jason Bell of the Ottumwa Police Department says there was no apparent trauma to the body. The remains will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The identity of the dead man has not been disclosed.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)