Supervisors pass resolution making Kossuth County a Second Amendment Santuary

Kossuth County’s Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution declaring the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Kossuth County Sheriff Roger Fisher says it shows elected officials in the county support for the U.S. Constitution. “As an elected official, a sheriff, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the State of the Iowa and the United States, not the federal government,” he says, “so if there was ever an imposement coming upon Kossuth County from the federal government on the Second Amendment, I would not support it and that’s just because of the oath I took to uphold the Constitution.”

According to the Iowa Firearms Coalition, Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions at the county level do not supersede federal law, but would prevent county resources from being used to enforce gun restrictions that are at odds with the U.S. Constitution.

Boards of Supervisors in Buchanan and Kossuth Counties adopted the policy statement this week. The coalition’s tally indicates Boards of Supervisors in 13 other Iowa counties have passed Sanctuary resolutions, including Adams, Carroll, Chickasaw, Cedar, Clarke, Hardin Jasper, Madison, Mills, Mitchell, Pocahontas, Washington, and Wayne Counties.

Opponents say the resolutions are purely symbolic and carry no legal weight.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)