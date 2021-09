The Iowa State Patrol reports a woman was struck and killed by a school bus this morning in Guttenberg.

The Patrol report says 66-year-old Judy Puls of Guttenberg was crossing a street when a school bus driven by 73-year-old Ronnie Moser was attempting to make a turn and struck her. Puls died at the scene.

No charges have been filed as the State Patrol continues to investigate.