Lansing man given prison time for arranging illegal deer hunts

A Lansing man will spend two months in federal prison for arranging illegal deer hunts through his business.

Forty-six-year-old Corey Gene Fritzler pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy. He ran Northeast Iowa Outfitters — and admitted he set up a deer hunt for two men from Florida who were actually undercover officers.

Fritzler also took two men from Louisiana on a hunt for a monster buck — and told them to claim they had hunted in Wisconsin. He charged hunters around $4,000 for the hunts. Fritzler was fined $5,000 and will have to spend two months in home detention when he gets out of prison.