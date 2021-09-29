Ventura man sentenced for armed robbery with a sword

A man charged with carrying a sword as he robbed a Kossuth County gas station in December of 2019 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Forty-year-old Nicholas John Rosenstiel of Ventura was sentenced Monday to 10-years in prison, with credit for time served. He was accused of entering the gas station in Wesley on December 17, 2019, armed with a sword and wearing a ski mask. Rosenstiel demanded money from the clerk and got away with about $200. He was arrested three days later.

Rosenstiel was initially charged with first-degree robbery, which carries a sentence of up to 25-years in prison, but he agreed to plead guilty to a lesser count of second-degree robbery back in August.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)